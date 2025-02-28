Angelique Kerber will take over more responsibility at the tennis tournament in Bad Homburg as the new sports director in the future. The pregnant 37-year-old and previous ambassador will form a double tip with her manager, tournament director Aljoscha Thron, the organizers said. “For me, the tournament was a heart project from the start,” said the former world ranking list. “I know what the players need. There is already a little work to me. ” She left open whether she would be there this time. Kerber expects her second child in summer. As the mother of daughter Liana, 2, Kerber returned to competitive sports before ending her career at the summer games in France in France. In Bad Homburg, the three-time Grand Slam tournament winner celebrated the title at the 2021 premiere.