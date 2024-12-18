Torben Beltz had to grin, he knew that it wouldn’t make sense not to come forward with the truth, the facts were overwhelming that Wednesday afternoon. Of course, Angelique Kerber, whom he had previously trained so successfully, and he had recently had more intensive exchanges. “We have already discussed things a bit… the secret is now out,” said Beltz and revealed: “We said it would be cool if we could do something together for the young Germans and the DTB.”

And that’s exactly how it happens now. After the German Tennis Association appointed the 48-year-old Beltz as women’s national coach and thus the successor to Barbara Rittner two weeks ago, another notable appointment followed on Wednesday morning: the three-time Grand Slam winner and former world number one Kerber, 36, is leaving Join the DTB as a consultant in 2025.

These job rotations are certainly symbolic; on the one hand, they underline that the DTB is serious about its plan to involve former top professionals more closely. On the other hand, it is clear that Kerber’s influence in the tennis association with the largest number of members in the world should not be underestimated. This is also due to your network. It’s not just Beltz, who led them to two of their three Grand Slam victories, who is considered a trusted person. Rainer Schüttler, the captain of the Billie Jean King Cup team, was also her coach at one time. In addition, Andrea Petkovic, 37, Kerber’s long-time companion, professional colleague and friend, has also been active in an advisory capacity for the DTB 50 days a year since last season. Everyone knows each other very well. The protagonists react positively to the family reunion.

“I am grateful for everything that tennis has given me and would like to pass on my experience to the next generation,” said Kerber, who ended her career in the summer after the Olympic Games, in a statement from the DTB on Wednesday. “We have the common goal of bringing German women’s tennis forward again.” Petkovic, who is supporting Beltz this week at a DTB course in Oberhaching, the DTB federal base and at the same time the performance center of the Bavarian Tennis Association, expressed her enthusiasm. on Kerber’s commitment: “I believe that this will give women’s tennis in Germany a real boost,” said the former world number nine and underlined: “To teach how to manage energy “What it takes to win a Grand Slam, what it’s like to stand up to it in the tough moments, no one can do that better than Angie.”

Petkovic will be more likely to support the younger players in the 15 to 18 age group

Beltz, who is usually in a good mood anyway, said: “I’m really looking forward to it. This can only be viewed positively from all sides.” During a small media round, he emphasized: “When Angie or Petko come onto the pitch, I notice how the players’ eyes light up. They want input. Angie and Petko have experienced everything, they’ve been in Australia, they’ve been in New York, they’ve been in tricky situations at 5-5. They can give a lot back to our German talents.” As players and coaches, Kerber and Beltz also experienced changeable times, as evidenced by several separations. Beltz therefore acknowledged the new cooperation with humor and said with a smile: “We can’t get away from each other.”

They both met in Frankfurt last week and discussed a few things in more detail, for example when Kerber could start taking part in DTB courses. At the end of March, before the clay court season, the debut was roughly announced. The division of tasks has also already been determined, as Petkovic explained, because Kerber and she should not be at each other’s feet with their expertise, but rather contribute profitably. Kerber will therefore care more about the players who compete in the Billie Jean King Cup (formerly Fed Cup) and work more with the former top player Schüttler. Petkovic is more attached to Beltz’s team and will be more likely to support the younger players in the 15 to 18 age group.