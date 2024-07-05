The actress Angelique Boyer celebrated her birthday and Sebastián Rulli showered her with compliments on Instagram. The protagonists of ‘The Strange Return of Diana Salazar’ always publicly show how much they love each other and in photos they share that their relationship is beautiful.

Angelique Boyer celebrated his birthday this Thursday, July 4th and Sebastian Rulli He tells her, among other things: “You are my muse,” this through a post that she shows on Instagram.

On each special date, Angelique Boyer and Sebastian Rulli They always make time to celebrate her because they love being together and on the occasion of her 36th birthday, this will surely happen and he will celebrate her in a big way.

Angelique Boyer and Sebastián Rulli, who have been a romantic couple for several yearsThey pamper each other and their fans love that they post the most loving and unexpected pictures they take together on their social networks.

Now, on the occasion of the birthday of Angelique Boyer, Sebastián Rulli writes to her: “Happy birthday Angelique! Today I celebrate the existence of the most wonderful person I have the good fortune to know. Each of your days lights up my world and each of your smiles fills my heart with joy.”

Sebastian Rulli, actor from Argentina, goes all out for Angelique Boyer on the occasion of her birthday and adds this in his text:

Angelique Boyer and Sebastián Rulli have been a real-life couple for several years. Photo from Instagram

“You are my muse, my confidant, my love. I wish that every moment of your life is filled with peace, love and happiness, as much as you bring to mine. May your dreams come true and may we continue creating unforgettable memories together. I love you with all my being, sweetheart.”

Angelique Boyer and Sebastián Rulli have starred together in several soap operas, including ‘What Life Stole from Me’ and currently the performance of both can be seen in ‘The Strange Return of Diana Salazar’, available on the ViX platform.