Mexico.- Since the reunion of RBD was announced, the successful band has done nothing but cause a furor throughout Mexico, since the theme does nothing more than give shows something to talk about.

That is why Angelique Boyer, one of the artists who maintains a great friendship with the members of the group, caused controversy after making a series of statements regarding the comeback of RBD to the scenarios.

Sebastián Rulli’s girlfriend was very enthusiastic that his castmates in the telenovela “Rebel‘ are back to delight their thousands of listeners with the music that brought them to the pinnacle of success.

“I am very excited to have recently lived the wedding of ‘Mai’, that moment with them, the energy and brotherhood that was felt, those memories touched my heart and I am very happy that they return to the stage, we need more bands like them”, said the beautiful protagonist of Mexican soap operas.

It should be noted that the tickets to witness the show of the Mexican group have already gone on sale, and the excitement that the band caused in the fans managed to sell out many dates.

Given the exhaustion of tickets, many fans are very depressed for missing the opportunity to see the performers of “Save me” live, they have even shed a few tears.

For this reason, the 34-year-old actress made a request to all those who wish to attend the long-awaited concert.

“There is a meme that made me laugh a lot (that says): ‘All those who were born after 2000 don’t even buy tickets’, that is, give us a chance to those of us who were born before going because we are a generation that wants to see them,” said the French artist.

The RBD tour will begin next August, in the United States, and the dates for Mexico are scheduled for the end of November, which is why Boyer will have to wait a long time to see them perform.

Although Angelique was not part of the band, she was one of the most important characters in the soap opera, giving life to Vico, one of Mía Colucci’s closest friends.

The beautiful artist also revealed that she has a RBD kit to go to the concert of her beloved classmates, which consists of the iconic Elite Way School uniform and the unforgettable star that Mía Colucci stuck to her forehead.

“Thanks to all the love you have given us in these years, very soon we will be able to live this dream together on Soy Rebelde Tour. You are part of the RBD family and we want to thank you for letting us accompany you with our music in your day to day See you soon”, is the message that accompanies the kit that Angelique Boyer boasted.