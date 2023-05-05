“Taking care of the environment to combat substances that can trigger diseases, including cancer. Adopting a healthy lifestyle and caring for the environment improve our health and help prevent the major diseases of our time. We need to consider the organism in its entirety with the aim of promoting inner balance. It is essential to act on various levels to maintain the balance between the individual and the environment in order to implement an effective strategy of prevention and well-being”. This was stated by Aurelio Angelini, full professor of Sociology of the Environment and Territory at the University of Enna Kore, in introducing the session dedicated to well-being and the quality of life of the third national conference ‘Caring is caring’, organized by the AIL (Italian association against leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma) entitled ‘Environmental impact and health risk’.

“The disease – continues Angelini – is an imbalance between social, personal and economic factors, and biological causes. Among the factors that cause the disease are fear, emotional tensions, toxic agents present in the air, food and water, an excess of alcohol and fatty foods, lack of physical exercise and sufficient rest”.

“Initiatives such as the one promoted by Ail – underlines Angelini – are particularly important because the issue is raised of how to implement a series of activities before the cancer arrives. Among these there is also taking care of the environment to counteract the substances that trigger the disease”. In this regard, the expert points out the need for “serious environmental policies” that lead “to the reduction of all those components that are deposited in the environment and that we breathe” to “reduce the triggering elements” of the pathologies but, “at the same time – remember – there is a need to establish new, more appropriate lifestyles, through physical, nutritional and educational activity, so as to be able to make a contribution to preventive and environmental policies”.