“Our primary goal continues to be to stimulate debate on brain health issues and on the daily life of people with neurological diseases. Patients lead a life strongly conditioned by the disease and often also by the stigma that prevents them from being fully included in social and working life “. Like this Michela Procaccini, Medical Department director of Angelini Pharma Italiaon the occasion of the press conference for the presentation of “Lampi” the short film that aims to raise public awareness on brain health, in particular on neurological diseases and on the stigma that still surrounds those who suffer from it.

The protagonist of the short is the actress Marta Bulgherini while the direction is curated by Paolo Santamaria who explains: “I would like ‘Lampi’ to be able to stimulate self-perception. Viola’s special ability is also an energetic, visual way of bringing out one’s inner self. In a society that tends to silence consciences, Viola demonstrates how it is necessary, for one’s own harmony, to let oneself go. The uniqueness of Viola is in fact the uniqueness of all of us, an inestimable value for each individual “.