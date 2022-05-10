Since 2019, the World Health Organization (WHO) has indicated brain health as one of the priorities on which to intervene in the coming years, recognizing the need to enhance quality services to support those affected. The Covid-19 pandemic has also contributed significantly to focusing attention on some of the most common brain diseases and has had a major impact on people with pre-existing health conditions, including anxiety and depression.

Angelini Pharma is committed to the area of ​​brain health and, with the 2021 acquisition of Arvelle Therapeutics, has extended its therapeutic commitment in the area of ​​epilepsy to offer solutions that improve the quality of life and respond to people’s needs. In particular, from February 14, International Epilepsy Day, to March 26, Epilepsy Awareness Day, Angelini Pharma has carried out an information campaign on this pathology that affects about half a million people in Italy, of which about 30,000 new cases. ‘year.

Today, during an event organized in Milan, at the Anteo Palazzo del Cinema in Milan, Angelini Pharma presented “Lampi”, a short film directed by Paolo Santamaria, to raise public awareness on brain health, in particular on neurological diseases, and on the stigma that still surrounds those who suffer from it and that often brings with it isolation both at work and in relationships. The event was attended by Laura Tassi, president of the Italian League against Epilepsy, Francesca Fedeli, president of Fight The Stroke. With them, Michela Procaccini, Medical Director Angelini Pharma Italia, the director Paolo Santamaria and the actress Marta Bulgherini. “Lampi” will also be presented this evening in Rome, at the Ara Pacis, in an institutional event. “Lampi” will be published on the site AngeliniPharma.it And Harmoniamentis.com.

The protagonist of ‘Lampi’ – whose screenplay is edited by Elena Beatrice and Daniele Lince – is Viola, played by Marta Bulgherini, a woman of about 35, a coach and former water polo champion, who retired from competition following of an accident. Years earlier, in fact, she Viola had manifested for the first time a characteristic of her that she up to that moment she did not know she had, an uncommon, uncomfortable ‘power’: she was her, and still iscapable of emitting electrical flashes of light from his body, particularly his hands. It is an uncontrolled manifestation that can happen at any time, even when inside a pool full of people, during a workout.

Next to her is Ambra (played by Marina Elena Savino), her younger sister, her positive side, her alter ego who tries to stimulate her in facing the difficulties of everyday life. Amber has always admired her sister and continues to do so, not only through the memory of when they were little, but also through her energy and desire to get involved and fight. Viola meets Andrea (Luca Mascolo): their point of contact represents the passage from the concept of diversity to the value of uniqueness, the moment in which Viola’s characteristic acquires value, and self-awareness manages to realign her spirit with the surrounding nature. In a track of acceptance, a completely new sensation is perceived in Viola: hope.

The story of the protagonist is reminiscent of the human superheroes who, like Viola, often suffer from the special abilities that have been assigned to them. Superpowers, in fact, in most cases condition the protagonists of the most famous comics and fictional stories and lead them to live in a state of isolation that distances them from the outside world. At the same time, however, these characteristics turn out to be their main strengths and uniqueness factors.