Angelini Industries, an industrial group active in the health, industrial technology and consumer goods sectors, with 5,800 employees in 21 countries and a turnover of 2 billion euros, announces today, at its Italian headquarters in San Giovanni Teatino, in Chieti, a commitment up to 600 million euros, between investments and dedicated resources in the next 5 years, for example development of the industrial technology division.

Angelini Technologies expects to double its current turnover of 200 million euros in the five-year period. The investments will concern, in fact, Angelini Technologies, a division which, through its subsidiary Fameccanica, operates in industrial technology, with over 600 employees in Italy, the USA and China and over a thousand patents filed. Investments will be aimed at strengthening traditional business linked to the creation of industrial machines in the hygiene sector (goods such as nappies and sanitary napkins) and the development of a new business area, robotics and industrial automation, mainly applied to the logistics of organized distribution and e-commerce.