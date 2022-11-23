“Out of 30 million people who get information about health on the web every month, 62% are women and 2 minutes out of 3 are spent by over 45s. On the youth population, the numbers are not low: 2.5 million people are 18-24 years old, 4 million 25-35 years old. The numbers are not negligible in the youthful phase, above all if one considers that on average they are better off and, in general, have less interest in health aspects. In addition to the wellness and fitness apps, there is certainly a search for second opinions and information on various pathologies and service information”. Thus Fabrizio Angelini, Ceo Sensemakers and Comscore Italia speaking at the Talk ‘Dott. Google and the others: how Italians inform themselves’, ninth webinar promoted and organized by ‘Allies for Health’, the portal dedicated to medical-scientific information supported by Novartis.

The meeting – moderated by the journalist Federico Luperi, Adnkronos consultant and broadcast in live streaming on the Adnkronos social channels and available on the portal agliperlasalute.it – ​​was attended, in addition to Angelini, an expert in media analysis and the interpretation of related data to the behavior and profile of the audience, Tonino Aceti, founder and president of Salutequità, who has always been at the side of citizen-patient associations in protecting the right to health and an attentive observer of the medical phenomenon and scientific dissemination.

“The sites that deal with health issues are very varied – continues Angelini -. There are scientific ones, with a medical advisory or medical editorial board, but there is a significant increase for sites that deal with wellness, nutrition advice and physical activity. This is a global phenomenon.”

Today “About 40 million people log on to the web every month – 49% are women – but out of the total Italian population, almost 60 million people – observes the expert – 1 Italian out of 4 does not use the internet: we must remember that there are people who, due to the digital divide, do not have access to the web. A part could not be covered by broadband and could belong to the group that needs help the most: 31% of Italians are over 60 years old”.

From a quantitative analysis, “all applications with fitness tracking and nutrition and wellness are generally the most popular – explains Angelini – With the pandemic, for the first time a historic gap has been overcome compared to other countries such as the United Kingdom, where the National Health Service is very popular and is the first source of medical and health information. With the pandemic, the need for certified, institutionalized information has brought 3 ministerial sites or sites managed by the health service to significant audiences in Italy. I am referring to the electronic health file, dgc.gov.it (for green certification, ed) or the immune app, which has had a life similar to that of other countries ”.

In general, the most significant sites from a medical point of view are those such as “miodottore.it for consultations and second opinions – specifies the expert – which had a few million users. Then there are medical handbook sites that are related to the medical community that provide handbooks and protocols that reach physicians. Today, in the areas where it works, the health file is very active as regards practical matters such as managing recipes and booking visits, and can become a vehicle for very institutional, credible, verified and secure information. Here – he concludes – we are gaining the gap compared to other countries”.