The words of Angelina Mango after winning the 2024 Sanremo Festival: the words about her father's song and about Maria De Filippi

Angelina Mango is the winner of the Festival of Sanremo 2024 and many are really happy about it. The audience loved her, but most of all they loved her performance on the covers evening, with the song “The swallow” written by his father Pino Mango, who passed away prematurely.

CREDIT: RAI

The young singer, who only has 21 years, after several editions, she returned to win the Festival as a woman. She chose to submit as a piece for this competition “Boredom”, much loved by the public.

Yesterday evening, the host Amadeus, together with his friend Fiorello had the pleasure of being able to reward her. In second place Geolierwith the song “I p' me, tu p' te”, in third place Annalisa with the song “Sincerely”.

CREDIT: RAI

Today, during the last one Press conferenceAngelina Mango wanted to tell how she lived this experience and what helped her grow artistically and she also wanted to thanka person very dear to her.

Angelina Mango's tribute to Maria De Filippi

CREDIT: RAI I didn't expect anything of what happened. I tried to live everything without expectations and pressure. This allowed me to experience the best week of my life.

Angelina Mango's most exciting performance is precisely that of coverwhen he chose to bring his father's song to the Ariston stage, Pino Mango, “La Rondine”. The singer unfortunately passed away at a young age, leaving the wife and two children. When talking about it, the girl said at the press conference: