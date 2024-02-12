Angelina Mango, winner of the Sanremo 2024 festival with the song 'La noia', will represent Italy at the 68th Eurovision Song Contest, ESC 2024, which will take place at the Malmö Arena, in Sweden, from 7 to 11 May. Angelina Mango is the 16th Italian woman to participate in the musical event. The fateful “yes” was pronounced in the press room in Sanremo, during the winners' conference.

Angelina thus begins her journey towards the Swedish city which will host, by right, the next edition following Loreen's victory in the previous one. This year too Rai will follow the most watched non-sporting event in the world, with live broadcasts of the two semi-finals, broadcast in prime time on Rai 2, Rai Radio2 and RaiPlay, on 7 and 9 May, and with the live broadcast on Rai 1 of the final on 11 May, the day on which Italy will take the field as they are qualified by right like the other 'Big Five', France, Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom and Sweden, the reigning champion.

For lovers of statistics, it is the third time that Italy finds itself competing in Malmö. In 1992 it was represented by Mia Martini with 'Rapsodia', which came fourth, and in 2013 by Marco Mengoni with 'L'Essenziale', which placed seventh.