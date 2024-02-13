Rumors are circulating quickly on the web: it seems that Filippo, Angelina Mango's brother, has found love in the arms of a young Italian singer.

Angelina Mango, the young singer who conquered the Ariston stage, belongs to a family of artists. Her artistic story begins right inside the television talent show “Amici”, where she made her debut, enchanting the public with her exceptional voice and strong personality. But it was her triumph in Sanremo that definitively projected her into the spotlight of her fame. Now her name has become synonymous with talent and success in the Italian music scene.

Angelina Mango is the daughter of the famous Pine Mango, one of the greatest Italian singer-songwriters in the 80s. But musical talent seems to be a prominent feature in this family. In fact, Angelina's mother, Laura Valenteis also a respected figure in the music world as a member of Matia Bazara group that has left an indelible mark on the history of Italian music with their successes and their originality.

And there's more: Angelina's brother, Philipwhich she herself greeted on the Ariston stage, is a drummer of great talent who conquered the world of Italian music. He has participated in many successful musical productions, gaining fame and admiration. Several times she joined her sister and they went on stage together.

Filippo Mango's fans have noticed that lately the young drummer seems to be interested in another Italian singer, Henna. It's about Elena Mottarelli27 year old from Milan, known for the songs Au revoir, Runaway, Back In My Life, and many others.

It seems that the girl often comments on the photos of Mango's firstborn and that she has also appeared alongside her sister-in-law Angelina. The two young people have neither denied nor confirmed the rumors regarding this alleged relationship, so for now nothing is certain. These are just fan guesses.