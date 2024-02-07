The young singer Angelina Mango wore a dress at Sanremo 2024 that hid a couple of details that not everyone immediately caught. Here's what they are

On her first time on the Ariston stage, the second daughter of the Lucanian singer Mango conquers everyone. Not only with her song and her performance, as an experienced performer, despite her young age. But also for her look. Pay attention, however, to the small details. Why Angelina Mango in her first Sanremo 2024 dress hides a couple of details which not everyone managed to grasp during the live broadcast.

Angelina Mango is one of favorite singers of Sanremo 2024: the bookmakers are betting on her to win the 74th edition of the Italian Song Festival. The young performer, daughter of an artist, is competing for the first time with the song La noia, written together with Madame.

The 22-year-old singer wore a very feminine and sensual look for the occasion, accompanied by a styling that follows this style that does not go unnoticed. Just as a couple of details that suddenly emerged from her dress did not go unnoticed.

The Angelina Mango outfit, as well as other competing singers, such as Il Volo, were created by style expert and Art Director Nick Cerioni. For her he chose clothes that fit the song. Song and outfit are not separate. The dress, in fact, accompanies the performance, as underlined by her stylist.

For her debut in Sanremo Angelina Mango dressed the Etro fashion by Marco De Vincenzo, with a total of six custom made looks, both for the green carpet and for the different evenings. But there are details in the dress from the first performance that do not go unnoticed.

What is Angelina Mango hiding in her first Sanremo 2024 dress?

For her first performance on the Ariston stage, Angelina Mango wears a powder-colored dress embellished with black embroidery, which follows her shape. In the back, however, she suddenly sprouts a braid.

Angelina Jolie, in fact, during her performance plays with that braid that appears behind her dress. Dress combined with a pair of wedges from which the second detail that does not go unnoticed emerges: yes, she had white socks on her feet.