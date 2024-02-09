The singer explained the reason for this choice so full of responsibility. For Angelina Mango “it is also an honor”.

At just 22 years old, Angelina Mango has already triumphed in its AD category Friends 22 and is now the protagonist at the Sanremo Festival. Rankings of all kinds lend a hand, from the press to the radio to televoting. You are not surprised that the artist from Maratea is facing a successful musical event with great approval and sympathy from the professionals and beyond. She chose to bring to the covers evening “The swallow” of his father, the singer-songwriter Mango, a great responsibility that he explained in several interviews.

With his song “Boredom”, Angelina Mango won over both audiences and critics. In fact, the singer obtained second place in the prime time rankings, preceded only by Loredana Bertè. Now, the time has come fourth evening of Sanremofaces the responsibility of a song that is as “heavy” as it is beautiful, artistically and emotionally, for her.

During a press conference, Angelina was indicated as the favorite for the final victory. Above all, a top level endorser is Linus from Radio Deejay. According to him, the young artist could easily win the 74th Sanremo Festival. Angelina Mango has often shared her state of mind before going on stage at the Ariston for the first time, also revealing an emotional moment with her family.

Before performing at the Ariston, I had a moment of reflection and called my mother. She reassured me that I'm at home on stage, asking why it should be any different that night. My brother hugged me warmly and was with me yesterday.

Speaking about her musical career, Angelina has always highlighted the influence of both parents, Mango And Laura Valente, both singers. The young artist learned from their experiences even unconsciously. Furthermore, she underlined the importance of her commitment and professional approach in her participation in Amici, stating that the preparation in the talent show was fundamental.

The singer also shared the meaning of “La Rondine” for her, her choice for Friday's cover night. For Angelina Mango the important thing is to be respectful and face the stage with delicacy. Why did you choose this song?

I was in the studio and I was thinking about the cover to take to Sanremo. It was a more thoughtful choice than the song to bring to the competition, paradoxically. For the cover we were thinking of Italian songwriting in general, and not of my father. Then, working in the studio, it occurred to me that, in fact, I didn't know if I would ever return to Sanremo. For this reason it would have been an opportunity that I wanted to make the most of to pay homage to my father. This is what I thought at that moment.

The choice was not exempt from criticisms, even quite pressing on a choice, such as that for “La rondine” by Mango, which is so important and for such a followed event. Angelina Mango does not hide from any criticism and responds candidly with her, albeit brief, thoughts:

I have never sung anything by my father, and when choosing the song for Friday night, I just thought it was the right thing to do. I thought about singing it, but like this, on tiptoe.

The singer also demonstrates great maturity in dealing with the difficulties of the media circus and continues on the criticism of the choice of cover: