Angelina Mango is the absolute winner of this Sanremo 2024: but controversies are the order of the day this time too

Angelina Mangodaughter of the late Pino Mango, won the Sanremo Festival 2024. Her victory sparked controversy on social media, with fans of Geolier, who came second to her, accusing her of being recommended and stealing the victory.

Geolier's fans have flooded social media with insults and insults towards Angelina Mango, even wishing her the worst things. The accusations were harsh, with comments such as “recommended”, “your song sucks”, “stolen victory”, “putt…” and “as bad as any”.

The controversy arose from the fact that Geolier obtained 60% of the votes from home, while Angelina Mango only 16%, but she won thanks to the votes of the press room and the radio. Geolier fans believe that Angelina Mango's victory was unfair and that their favorite was penalized.

Angelina Mango has not yet responded to the accusations, but it is likely that she will do so in the next few hours or days. Meanwhile, the controversy continues to rage on social media and does not seem to be subsiding at all.

However, the same controversies occurred in the previous days, in particular in the evening of the covers which saw Geolier triumph and Angelina place second. Even in that case the vote was not considered correct by many people.

What sparked the controversy above all were the theories according to which numerous “marketing activities” were carried out in Naples to make their favorite win at all costs.

Annalisa also seems to have been disappointed at not having won the first prize of one of the most important Italian music festivals. Without a doubt, you certainly can't please everyone. However, the next few months will be decisive for evaluating the success of the songs, in fact it does not mean that the last places cannot become a hit: we have already seen this happen with Tananai who, two years ago, came last with one of the songs most listened to the following summer.