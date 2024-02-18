At this point Angelina Mango she has become the phenomenon of the moment and everyone talks about her and the song with which she won the latest edition of the Sanremo Festival. The father of the singer's boyfriend also said this about her.

Angelina Mango in concert

Let's discover together the words spoken by Giuseppe Cirigliano to describe the young girl.

Giuseppe Cirigliano talks about Angelina Mango

If the name of Angelina Mango is now known to everyone, the same cannot be said of Giuseppe Cirigliano, a name that is unknown to many. In reality this man is really very important in the life of the young interpreter, as it concerns the father of Antonio, The Angelina's boyfriend.

A few hours ago the gentleman in question decided to pronounce some words to talk about the girl and describe the bond they have managed to build over the years.

Angelina Mango at Amici My son and Angelina love each other, they live together and are discreet and very reserved. We love their confidentiality. They are so young and have to build their future on their own.

The man then talked about how they got started work together several years ago, in Milan, a possibility that allowed them to grow and get to know each other. Angelina's boyfriend, Anthonywas studying at a major music academy when he had his first meeting with Mango.

What is their relationship with Angelina Mango and Giuseppe Cirigliano?

Giuseppe then decided to reveal some details about the first meeting with the young artist of “Boredom“, describing in great detail the moment they met. I remember her for her great shyness. Antonio introduced Angelina to me and her mother, telling us that she was a friend, but they seemed too happy for it to be true. That was all it took for us. The relationship was strong, we understood it right away. Knowing Antonio, it was a given that he wouldn't tell us anything else.

The sweetest words were spoken about the personality of the girl. Angelina it has in fact been described as a Sun, something that manages to illuminate anyone he has by his side. It is very easy to understand that there is a beautiful bond between the two.

Angelina and her boyfriend Antonio

The man then stated how the two have a good relationship, although obviously his figure he will never be able to match what only a father can be for his son. He said that in any case he is always there for her and that if he can give her advice he does it without too much turns of phrase.

Giuseppe finally spoke about the victory of the girl a Sanremo, an event which he described with great emphasis and joy. After all, it's not every day you win one competition like this one, especially when you are only 20 years old. The two were described by Antonio's father as the happiness made a couple, a unique splendor. After all, how can you blame them?