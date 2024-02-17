After the victory that saw her protagonist in the 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival, Angelina Mango he is without a doubt one of the most talked about characters on the gossip pages. The singer and former student of Friends of Maria De Filippi, triumphed at the Italian Song Festival with the song 'La Noia'. Daughter of the great Pino Mango, perhaps not everyone knows that Angelina's mother is also a very famous artist: let's get to know her better.

Born in 1963, Laura Valente, mother of Angelina Mango, has an artistic career that would be the envy of anyone. She met you at the age of 20 Mango, the great artist who would later become not only her life partner but also the father of her children. Laura Valente met Mango after being called as a vocalist in the recording studio of the singer who in those years was busy recording the album 'Oro'. This is what Laura revealed about her first meeting with Mango:

In November 1983, while he was recording “Oro”, we met, through the record's producer, who was also mine. We began a demanding artistic collaboration, so much so that Pino wrote practically all of my only solo album released in 1995.

For many years the mom by Angelina Mango was the voice of one of the most loved Italian musical groups of all time, Matia Bazar. However, in Valente's life there is not only music. Angelina Mango's mother is in fact a 360 degree artist and the woman has also had the opportunity to dedicate herself to theater.

After the experience with Matia Bazar, Laura Valente's career takes different turns and travels between blues, jazz and theatre. A few months ago there mom by Angelina Mango he also collaborated with the Amici di Maria De Filippi school where he held a workshop dedicated to singers.