Angelina Mango reveals to her audience what she did in life before becoming famous

The popularity of Angelina Mango it has literally exploded in the last two years. First the category victory at Amici and then the explosion at the Sanremo Festival. Like everyone else, however, this girl also did something else before becoming famous. What?

Angelina Mango

Here is Angelina's confession about her life before popularity.

Angelina Mango's great success: what she did before becoming famous

When you think about the popularity one cannot fail to have the young woman as a point of reference Angelina Mango. This fabulous girl of just 22 years old is truly very talented and has been able to achieve success that very few people her age can even imagine.

In this case Angelina owes nothing to her parentage despite her parents being great pillars of Italian music. The girl is in fact the daughter of Laura Valenteformer member of Matia Bazar, and of Pine Mangoa fabulous Italian singer who passed away some time ago.

Angelina Mango

Surely growing up in such a stimulating musical environment will have given rise to the need to be the best in Angelina, but without talent she would have gone nowhere. The real turning point therefore came with the victory in the singing category Friends 22.

In February, however, Angelina he managed to upset everyone thanks to the song “Boredom”, song with which he won the last edition of Sanremo Festival. Finally, in a few months, the young artist will take part in the new edition ofEurovision Song Contest where, precisely, he will represent Italy.

What did Angelina Mango do before she became famous?

Credits: Angelina Mango

Angelina he has a past like everyone else, which is why he has a life that precedes notoriety. In a recent one interview the girl therefore decided to answer all those curiosities regarding the life she led before becoming famous. I had finished school two years ago, but I dropped out of university and started babysitting. I didn't have a stable commitment to study or work. I didn't feel satisfied but then I received an important proposal.

Angelina Mango

Angelina then revealed how she found herself faced with a crossroads. Luckily she was able to make the right decision, that is to throw herself into the musical world, send some videos and hope to be chosen Friends. Obviously this was the right choice. Since then, in fact, the young Angelina is definitely one legend.