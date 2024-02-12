Fresh off her victory in Sanremo, Angelina Mango, on Domenica In, also talks about Eurovision: “proud to represent my country”.

The winner of the 74th Sanremo Festival, Angelina Mangowas a guest on the program Sunday In, right there, where he triumphed the previous evening, on the Ariston stage. The young singer from Maratea, who won with the song “Boredom”shared his utter disbelief about the victory:

How do I feel? Today I realized that it's all true. I woke up this morning and checked Twitter to see if it really happened or if it was just a dream. It really happened. I am truly happy and proud. I didn't expect it at all, I'm digesting it.

Angelina Mango revealed that the first person she called after the victory in Sanremo 2024 it was his mother, Laura Valente. The emotion was so intense that, more than words, there were shocked and moved looks:

The first call, a video call, I made to my mother who was with everyone, it was a silent call, full of glances. We couldn't talk because we were upset and still are.

The artist who arrived in front of Geolier and Annalisa after a series of exciting, fun and, in some ways, also full of controversies evenings, also reveals:

You gave me something giant. I thought I would have a stressful week, full of fears, but instead I had a wonderful week. Yesterday I woke up and I was sad that it would end.

Speaking of the courageous choice for the covers evening, “The swallow” of her father Pino Mango, who passed away almost ten years ago, Angelina Mango remembers:

I have never played anything of his by choice, preferring to keep my personal and work life separate. However, when I was thinking about the cover to perform, I felt the need to make this choice because I would never have forgiven myself for not having done it. I think it was the right decision.

During the final of the Sanremo Festival 2024, Angelina Mango fell as he climbed the stairs that led to the Ariston stage. You explained as a guest on Mara Venier's program:

I was so enthusiastic, so happy, that I had the brilliant idea of ​​taking the stairs two by two.

Finally, he spoke about the fact that he will represent Italy at theEurovision Song Contest. The young singer ex Friends 22 she didn't even think of being chosen at the Sanremo Festival. In fact, she thought it was something “very distant and still unattainable”.