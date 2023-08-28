A truly touching crime story is spreading around the world. The very young Angelina Tran lost her life defending her mother from her stepfather that he was using violence on her. She decided to get in the way, out of fear that she might hurt her. The man attacked her body with 107 stab wounds. Unfortunately for her, her rescuers were unable to do anything to save her.

The young 21-year-old lived in Seattle with her 50-year-old mom, Linh Ngoc Tranand his 54-year-old stepfather, Nghiep Kein Chau. The man brutally took her life, with 107 stab wounds. The agents have already arrested him and he will have to answer for the crimes of first degree murder and attempted first degree murder.

The University of Washington engineering student lost her life trying to save her mother. The 54-year-old man had in fact attacked her 50-year-old wife, punching her and hitting her 15 times in the face and head.

Angelina Tran saw her mother and stepfather arguing in the kitchen. She was sleeping and the couple’s screams woke her up. Obviously, she decided to intervene to defend her mother. She detained the man to let mom run downstairs.

The man then took a knife and started stabbing her in the chest, according to court documents. The surveillance camera of the house caught the whole scene. The man also changed his clothes later, took a cleaver and went downstairs to strike his mother.

The woman had hidden in a room from which she called for help. Officers found the man with the knife in his hand and he admitted what he had just done.

Photo source from Pixabay

The couple had been together for 20 years. He said he was afraid his wife would leave him and take her money.