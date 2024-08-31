The photo of American actress and director Angelina Jolie on the cover of The Hollywood Reporter magazine was praised online as “as if she hadn’t slept for days.” The publication appeared on an Instagram account (a social network banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as an extremist organization and banned in the Russian Federation) editions.

The magazine posted a black and white photo of the 49-year-old celebrity, in which she appeared sitting at the piano. The star wore a short-sleeved dress with a transparent top. In addition, she wore her hair down and neutral makeup.

Fans did not appreciate Jolie’s photo, which they wrote in the comments under the post. “She looks bad, as if she hasn’t slept for several days”, “Horror, why did they take such a bad photo”, “The photographer clearly didn’t like Jolie”, they said.

Earlier in August, Angelina Jolie made a dramatic image change. The photos showed that the actress had dyed her hair from brunette to blonde. She completed her look with sunglasses.