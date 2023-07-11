When it seemed that the waters had calmed down within the ex-marriage formed by Angelina Jolie (Los Angeles, USA, 48 years old) and Brad Pitt (Shawnee, USA, 59 years old), the battle continues, again, for the vineyards they owned in Provence, in the south of France. The actors have been in litigation for years over the sale of the vineyard shares by the interpreter, and now the judicial process has once again made headlines when a document presented in court on Monday, July 10, with which Jolie She defends herself against her ex-husband’s accusations, in addition to launching some attacks on him.

It all began seven years ago, when the couple announced their divorce and found themselves embroiled, among other issues, in a continuous fight for the wine-producing land they bought together in France. Exactly two years ago, Jolie accused Pitt of blocking the sale of Château Miraval; Months later, in February 2022, the actor denounced his ex-wife for having sold his part of the estate to Russian businessman Yuri Shefler without prior notice, despite the fact that they agreed not to sell the shares without the other’s permission. Since then, the crossing of accusations is constant. She didn’t stop there. Shortly thereafter, Jolie filed a counterclaim, claiming that there never was such an agreement and that she decided to sell her share of the winery in order to have “financial independence and some form of peace” as well as “closing this deeply painful and traumatic chapter of her life and that of their children.” The farm is more than just a vineyard for the ex-partner. They acquired it in 2008 and, six years later, in 2014, it is the place where they said “yes, I want” surrounded by her six children after nine years of relationship.

In court documents dating back to this June, Pitt’s lawyers called the sale “retaliation” after “an adverse custody ruling” and nearly ruined the project in which the actor had invested so much. money and time. She is now the interpreter of maleficent the one who responds to the accusations. According to new legal documents added to the lawsuit, to which he has had access Financial Times, Jolie defends that the actor acted like a “smug child” by refusing to treat Nouvel – his former investment company – as an equal partner in the business after the sale of his share of the shares. In addition, they explain that he was involved in “a flagrant appropriation of money.” Continuing with the trail of accusations, the actress’s lawyers criticize Pitt for presenting himself as a winemaker, when all he does is “traffick illusions, not dirt and grapes.” In an interview for Wine Spectator in 2014, this is how the interpreter of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: “Now I am a farmer. I love learning about the land and which field is best suited for which grape, the drama of September and October: Are we harvesting today? How is the acidity? It will rain? It has been a school for me”.

Jolie’s lawyers also argue that during the years Pitt claims the business was built he was actually shooting dozens of movies and “countless” promotional appearances and traveling the world: “He only visited the vineyards to admire the work Of the French workers who really made the business successful, Pitt is not a winemaker.” In other words, the actress denies that the actor had the slightest interest in betting on a business that she now defends by all possible means. The complaint claims that during the years the two were together, he spent millions of dollars of the proceeds on frivolous projects like renovating a recording studio or swimming pool.

Aerial view of Château Miraval, the vineyard estate in the south of France that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie bought. MICHEL GANGNE (AFP)

In September 2022, Pitt founded his own natural cosmetics brand with products made from grapes from Provence vineyards: Le Domaine. A new line of anti-aging cosmetics designed for both men and women that is also sustainable, since it uses refillable bottles with lids made from wine barrels. As he defended when he announced the creation, the vineyard is a multimillion-dollar business in which nothing is wasted: “Everything that is left over becomes food for something else.” It remains to be seen what the next step will be and if Pitt will defend himself against Jolie’s accusations.