The legal battle between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt still have a pending chapter . According to the United States media, the actress would present evidence of physical abuse in court, to determine custody of her children. In US Weekly they point out that the 57-year-old Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor believes that Jolie’s presentation is an attempt to “turn his children into arms in a last-ditch effort to obtain a favorable result that allows him to remove Los Angeles kids at their whim, without Brad’s approval or knowledge. “

However, it was made public that the eldest son of the ex-partner, Maddox, had the initiative to remove the Pitt last name , and that Angelina Jolie disagreed with that. At the moment, the actors dispute legal custody of Pax (16), Zahara (15), Shiloh (14) and the twins Knox and Vivienne (12).

“This process has taken its toll on Brad, and he has taken responsibility for his role in the breakdown of the marriage,” says the US Weekly source. The Blast adds that the actress’s lawyers have announced that the couple’s children – until now outside the judicial process – could testify about these events during the trial.

Pitt’s attorneys reply that “over the past four and a half years there have been a number of claims made by Angelina Jolie that have been reviewed and not corroborated. Children have been used by Angelina to harm Brad on other occasions. This leak of documents by his fourth or fifth group of lawyers was done to hurt Brad. “

The truth is that, although they have offered several interviews, neither party clarified the incident that ended their marriage, but which led to Brad Pitt is investigated by the FBI for domestic violence , although the case was closed. The events occurred on September 14, 2016 on a flight between France and the United States; some witnesses maintain that Brad Pitt was drunk and that he beat Maddox, others argue that the actress’s eldest son got in the way when the actor rebuked Jolie. “Maddox he was not injured and some witnesses say that Brad’s bad gestures with his son were unintentional, ”TMZ said at the time.

After that, the couple announced their separation and Pitt publicly acknowledged his addiction to alcohol. “Over time, the ex-partner managed to establish a custody agreement for the good of their children, however and when it seemed that calm had arrived after much therapy, the tension has returned as their oral hearing in court approaches . So much so that last August Angelina Jolie asked the Los Angeles Superior Court of Justice to change John W. Ouderkirk, the judge in charge of her divorce, for having business in common with a lawyer for Brad Pitt. A request that was not accepted ”, he maintains.

Actors and actresses, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.