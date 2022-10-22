Angelina Jolie has landed a new role. The actress will play opera singer Maria Callas, the American entertainment platform reports The Hollywood Reporter yesterday evening.
It’s a part in Pablo Larraín’s new movie. He previously made the film Spencer, about the British Princess Diana. “I take the responsibility for re-enacting Maria’s life and legacy very seriously,” Jolie said of her new role. “I will do everything I can to meet the challenge. Pablo Larraín is a director I have long admired. Getting the chance to tell more of Maria’s story with him, and with a Steven Knight script, is a dream.”
The film Maria tells the ‘heady, beautiful and tragic story’ of the American-Greek opera singer and is set during the last days of her life in Paris. She had a love affair with Aristotle Onassis, but he left her for Jackie Kennedy. The singer died in Paris in 1977.
Also listen to the AD Media Podcast with Johnny de Mol this week, Khalid Kasem’s interview with Derk Bolt, the André Hazes documentary and Kamp van Koningsbrugge with famous citizens. Listen below or subscribe via Spotify or iTunes.
Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below:
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss out on any of the stars.
#Angelina #Jolie #play #opera #singer #Maria #Callas #dream
Leave a Reply