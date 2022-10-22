Angelina Jolie has landed a new role. The actress will play opera singer Maria Callas, the American entertainment platform reports The Hollywood Reporter yesterday evening.

It’s a part in Pablo Larraín’s new movie. He previously made the film Spencer, about the British Princess Diana. “I take the responsibility for re-enacting Maria’s life and legacy very seriously,” Jolie said of her new role. “I will do everything I can to meet the challenge. Pablo Larraín is a director I have long admired. Getting the chance to tell more of Maria’s story with him, and with a Steven Knight script, is a dream.”

The film Maria tells the ‘heady, beautiful and tragic story’ of the American-Greek opera singer and is set during the last days of her life in Paris. She had a love affair with Aristotle Onassis, but he left her for Jackie Kennedy. The singer died in Paris in 1977.





