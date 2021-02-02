Angelina Jolie will auction a painting of Winston churchill of historical relevance both politically and for Hollywood.

Auction house Christie’s said Monday that the Moroccan landscape “Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque,” a gift from Churchill to US President Franklin D. Roosevelt, It will be offered for auction next month at an estimated asking price of between £ 1.5m and £ 2.5m (2.1 to 3.4 million dollars).

The twilight image of the 12th-century mosque in Marrakech, with the Atlas Mountains in the background, is the only painting that the British leader of World War II completed during the 1939-45 conflict.

He painted it after the 1943 Casablanca Conference, where Churchill and Roosevelt plotted the defeat of Nazi Germany. The two leaders visited Marrakech after the conference so that Churchill could show Roosevelt the beauty of the city.

“Roosevelt was in awe and he thought it was amazing,” said Nick Orchard, head of the department of British modern art at Christie’s. He noted that Churchill caught the eye at the “wonderfully evocative painting” and gave it to Roosevelt as a keepsake. of your trip.

The painting by Wiston Churchill, now owned by Angelina Jolie and up for auction: “Tower of the Koutoubia Mosque.” AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth.

Churchill was an applied amateur artist who completed some 500 paintings after entering the fine arts in his forties.n. Orchard said that “light in Morocco and over Marrakech was something Churchill was passionate about” and that he painted over and over again.

“He loved the dry air, the light, the sun and the way it played on the landscapes,” he said. “And that’s absolutely visible here in this painting,” he pointed out. You can see the long shadows and the purple of the mountains and the depth of the sky, a classic sunset. ”

The painting was sold by Roosevelt’s son after the president’s death in 1945, and had several owners before it Jolie and her then partner Brad Pitt bought it in 2011.

Jolie and Pitt separated in 2016 and spent years in their divorce proceedings.or, between speculation about the division of his extensive art collection. Your divorce became official in 2019, after his attorneys called for a bifurcated trial, meaning that two married people can be declared single while matters like finances and guardianship of minors continue to be arranged.

The painting is being sold by the Jolie Family Collection, as part of Christie’s modern art auction on March 1 in London.

The value of the painting that Churchill gave to Franklin D. Roosvelt is estimated at between 1.5 and 2.5 million pounds sterling (2.1 to 3.4 million dollars) AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Orchard said that the auctioneer is hopeful that it will set a new mark for a Churchill work.

“The record auction price for Churchill is about 1.8 million (pounds sterling) for a painting that, in my opinion, is not as important as this one. I think this is probably his most important work,” he said. Source: JILL LAWLESS / AP.

ACE