«What happened in Israel is an act of terrorism. But this cannot justify the innocent lives lost in the bombing of a civilian population in Gaza who have nowhere to go, no access to food or water, no possibility of evacuation and not even the basic human right to cross a border to seek refuge”.

Israel Hamas, news on the war of October 29th

Actress Angelina Jolie, who has always been at the forefront of humanitarian issues, thus intervenes on Israel’s attack on Gaza, intervened last night on the drama of the war with a harsh post on Instagram. «Like millions of people around the world – writes the Oscar-winning actress – I have spent the last few weeks upset and angry about the terrorist attack in Israel, about the death of so many innocent civilians, wondering how best to help. I, too, pray for the immediate and safe return of every hostage, and for the families who endure the unimaginable pain of the murder of a loved one. Above all, the murdered children and the many children now left orphans.”

For 20 years, Jolie worked with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, campaigning to support forcibly displaced people around the world. She first joined in 2001 as a UN Goodwill Ambassador and then in 2012 was appointed as a special envoy. Last year she resigned from her role at UNHCR. “My focus is on people displaced by violence in whatever context it may be,” Jolie’s statement read. «Gaza has a population of more than 2 million people (half of them children), who have lived under a harsh blockade for nearly two decades, as well as decades of displacement and statelessness. The few trucks of aid that are arriving are a small fraction of what is needed (and was delivered daily before the current conflict), and the bombings are causing new and desperate humanitarian needs every day. The denial of aid, fuel and water is collectively punishing a people. Humanity calls for an immediate ceasefire. Palestinian and Israeli lives – and the lives of all people globally – matter equally.”