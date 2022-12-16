Friday, December 16, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Angelina Jolie stops being UNHCR special envoy after almost 20 years

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 16, 2022
in World
0


close

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie

Photo:

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS. AFP

Angelina Jolie

The famous actress resigned and welcomed the opportunity to work with the UN body.

Angelina Jolie has decided to leave her position as special envoy for the United Nations Refugee Agency (Acnur) after two decades of work with the organizationas reported today in a joint statement by the UN body and the American actress.

See also  50 years old | A singing career was always Nina Tapio's dream, but in her wildest years of popularity she “put the beanie on her eyes and changed the street”

(Also: Concussion by 3-year-old girl who fell from a 14th floor on a teenager)

Jolie declared that she felt “grateful for the privilege and opportunity” that working with UNHCR has entailed in the last twenty years and considered that “the time has come to work differentlyengaging directly with refugees and local organizations and supporting their advocacy for solutions.”

(Keep reading: Man drugged and killed his four children to get revenge on his ex-partner)

In this way, UNHCR confirmed that The interpreter plans to collaborate “with a greater number of actors on a broader set of humanitarian issues”.

The visit of the UNHCR special envoy, Angelina Jolie, to La Guajira, in Colombia.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, thanked Angelina Jolie for her work and commitment over these years and was sure that “her heart will continue to be close to the cause of refugees.”

(You can read: The biggest scammer: the ‘fine’ criminal who sold the Eiffel Tower twice)

Jolie began working with UNHCR in 2001, in 2012 she was appointed special envoy and has carried out more than 60 missions in countries around the world, most recently visiting Yemen and Burkina Faso as part of this humanitarian work.

See also  Reader Complaints: Cornstarch Avalanche for a Fried Chicken

EFE

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Angelina #Jolie #stops #UNHCR #special #envoy #years

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Economist estimated possible change in the key rate of the Central Bank in early 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result