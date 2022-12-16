Angelina Jolie stops being UNHCR special envoy after almost 20 years

Angelina Jolie has decided to leave her position as special envoy for the United Nations Refugee Agency (Acnur) after two decades of work with the organizationas reported today in a joint statement by the UN body and the American actress.

Jolie declared that she felt “grateful for the privilege and opportunity” that working with UNHCR has entailed in the last twenty years and considered that “the time has come to work differentlyengaging directly with refugees and local organizations and supporting their advocacy for solutions.”

In this way, UNHCR confirmed that The interpreter plans to collaborate “with a greater number of actors on a broader set of humanitarian issues”.

The visit of the UNHCR special envoy, Angelina Jolie, to La Guajira, in Colombia.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, thanked Angelina Jolie for her work and commitment over these years and was sure that “her heart will continue to be close to the cause of refugees.”

Jolie began working with UNHCR in 2001, in 2012 she was appointed special envoy and has carried out more than 60 missions in countries around the world, most recently visiting Yemen and Burkina Faso as part of this humanitarian work.

EFE