Angelina Jolie resigns from the Refugee Agency

Angelina Jolie has announced her resignation as UNHCR special envoy after more than 20 years of working with the UN refugee agency. The 47-year-old actress has carried out more than 60 field missions with the UNHCRshining a spotlight on the plight of millions of people displaced from their homes over the past two decades.

“After 20 years of working within the United Nations system, I feel the time has come to work differentlyengaging directly with refugees and local organizations and supporting their advocacy to find solutions,” Jolie said in a statement. “I will continue to do everything in my power to support refugees and others in the future displaced”.

UNHCR has called her one of the most influential advocates for refugee rights. The American star, winner of an Oscar, she has worked with the UNHCR since 2001 and became a special envoy in 2012. Jolie has “worked tirelessly… to bear witness to stories of suffering, but also of hope and resilience,” the Geneva-based agency said.

“We are grateful for his decades of service, for his commitment and for the difference he has made for refugees and forcibly displaced people,” said UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi. “After a long and successful period within the UNHCR, I appreciate his desire to change engagement and support his decision,” he added.

Subscribe to the newsletter

