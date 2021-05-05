Angelina Jolie (Los Angeles, 1975) returns to the big screen as a firefighter traumatized by the death of three companions who risks her life to protect a 12-year-old boy (Finn Little) in the thrilling crime drama ‘Those who desire my death’. The actress, involved in a tough legal battle with her ex-husband Brad Pitt for the custody of their children, acknowledges that interpreting the film was for her a therapeutic experience. With no show of martial arts or action choreography, Jolie is strong as a real heroine who risks her life facing wildfires.

-What motivated you to play a forest firefighter?

-I loved that this character is so devastated inside, so overwhelmed by his past trauma. She is saved by the arrival of Connor in her life. When she discovers him, she finds a purpose in life, vows to help him survive, but in doing so saves both of them. As a mother, I found myself in many moments thinking about my children because educating them implies a commitment. My life has improved a lot thanks to the love I have for children. When you live for another person, when you give yourself to that love, you receive an enormous energy that strengthens you.

-Did you need to prepare for the character?

-Not. This is not a movie where I have had to spend hours training, nor did the role require a physical choreography. I think that as an actress I have evolved, now I am an actress and a filmmaker, and each film I have directed has allowed me to learn, evolve, grow. I have become a much more understanding actress who is always willing to support the director.

Video.



Trailer of ‘Those who wish my death’.



-Is it true that the production team created a huge forest that was burned to give authenticity to the film?

-Yes. The forest was in the desert. When we were shooting, we could feel the heat of the fire. The good thing about the director is that he knew how to set the scene to help the actors improve our interpretation.

-What was the biggest challenge you had to face?

-This project was a physical and emotional challenge. I was very impressed that Finn, such a young actor, could stay focused for so long filming complicated emotional scenes under extreme circumstances. He forced me to stay focused, to hold my breath underwater, which was a huge challenge and also exciting.

-You have shot many action movies, but Hannah seems braver than other characters you have played in the past.

-It’s a real role, that’s why it seems braver. I had a hard time shooting the fire scenes and I didn’t know it was going to be so difficult. There were times when the idea of ​​going through the fire intimidated me so much that it paralyzed me. I found myself talking to myself, encouraging myself to overcome my own fear of fire. I had never experienced something like this with a character.

Angelina Jolie and little Finn Little in ‘Those who wish my death’.

-You said that this character was therapeutic on a personal level.

-Yes. At the beginning of filming I was weak, without strength, but accompanying Connor through the fire strengthened me. Playing Hannah helped me overcome my fears, this film made me find myself again. It was not about portraying the heroism of the character, but about learning to have control over oneself and survive in each moment.