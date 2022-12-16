GENEVA (Reuters) – Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie will step down from her role as a special envoy for UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, but will remain a humanitarian activist, the United Nations said on Friday.

Jolie, who has been on more than 60 field missions during her 21 years with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), said she wants to continue working with the cause outside the international body.

“I will continue to do everything in my power in the coming years to support refugees and other displaced people,” Jolie said in a statement announcing her departure.

“After 20 years of working within the United Nations system, I feel it is time to work differently, engaging directly with refugees and local organizations and supporting their advocacy for solutions,” he said.

Jolie was named UNHCR’s special envoy in 2012. This year, she visited Yemen and Ukraine to meet with displaced people.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi thanked her for her service, commitment and the difference she has made for refugees and people forced to flee.

“I know that the refugee cause will remain close to her heart and I am sure she will bring the same passion and attention to a broader humanitarian agenda,” he said.

UNHCR estimates that never before have so many people been forced from their homes by violence, conflict and persecution in the world. The agency estimates that more than 100 million people are currently displaced around the world.

(Reporting by Emma Farge)