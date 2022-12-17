Angelina Jolie is stepping down as UNHCR envoy. That made the American actress Friday known through Instagram. Jolie has been a UN ambassador since 2001, during which time she has participated in more than sixty field missions in refugee camps and conflict areas as the face of the organization.

Jolie came during the shooting of the movie Tomb Raider in Cambodia in severe poverty. She contacted the UNHCR, and a few months later she went on her first field mission in Sierra Leone and Tanzania. Since then, Jolie has been known for her philanthropy, which she showcases extensively in the media and online.

“I support many things the UN does, especially in the lives saved through emergency aid,” writes 47-year-old Jolie. “UNHCR is full of amazing people who make a difference in the lives of others every day.” The well-known actress says she intends to continue to work for refugee aid. The reason for her departure is unknown.

UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi says in a statement to be grateful for the work of Jolie. “After a long and successful time, I support her desire to shift her involvement. I know that the refugee case will continue to be close to her heart.”