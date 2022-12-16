Angelina Jolie to step down as UN High Commissioner’s special envoy

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie has ceased to be a goodwill ambassador for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, but has remained a humanitarian activist. This is reported Reuters.

The actress said she wants to continue helping refugees outside of the organization. “After 20 years in the UN system, I feel it is time for me to work differently, to interact directly with refugees and local organizations,” she said.

Angelina Jolie became a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in 2001. In 2022, she visited Yemen and Ukraine, where she met with refugees.

In September, the actress supported Iranian women. “Respect to the brave, daring and fearless women of Iran. All those who have survived and resisted for decades are taking to the streets today. Women don’t need to be re-educated to have their morals and bodies controlled. They need the freedom to live and breathe free from violence and threats,” Jolie wrote on social media. Her statement came amid protests in the country that began after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.