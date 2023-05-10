In 2007, Angelina Jolie suffered one of the greatest losses that human beings can feel. her mother, Marcheline Bertrand56 years old, lost the battle against cancer.

Today, the famous 47-year-old actress and activist has decided to remember her mother with a message to raise awareness about the harsh disease, whose diagnosis we all fear facing.

“Tomorrow would have been my mother’s 73rd birthday.. He passed away 15 years ago after a long fight against breast cancer and ovarian. In June I will be the age that she was diagnosed. I’ve had preventative surgeries to try to lessen the chances, but I’m still getting checkups,” Jolie wrote.

As recalled, the actress made the decision to undergo, first, a double mastectomy in 2013 and, later, in 2015, she underwent another operation to remove her ovaries. In a letter published in 2013 in The New York Times, the actress explained that when she underwent a double mastectomy, she did it to avoid the hereditary risk she had of developing the disease in the future: “My doctors estimated that I had an 87% risk of contracting breast cancer and a 50% risk of ovarian cancer, although the percentages vary from one woman to another”.

YOU CAN SEE: Breast cancer budget was reduced by 19 million despite being the second most lethal in women

That time, he wrote: “When I knew that this was my reality, I decided to be proactive and minimize the risk as much as possible. I made the preemptive decision to undergo a double mastectomy”. After the operation, the doctors reduced the chances of the actress to develop these diseases up to 5%.

The interpreter wanted to take advantage of her mother’s posthumous birthday and the platform on which she accumulates more than 14 million followers, to talk to women about the importance of regular medical check-ups: “And to other women, take the time to take care of yourself and get mammograms and blood tests or ultrasounds, especially if you have a family history of cancer.”

Angelina Jolie used her social networks to remember the death of her mother 15 years ago after suffering from breast cancer and, in addition, she gave her followers some advice to prevent this fearsome disease. Photo: diffusion

She recalled that she made a series of decisions in order to increase her chances of living to see her children become adults and meet her grandchildren. “My hope is to give as many years as I can to their lives and be here for them.”, he expressed.

YOU CAN SEE: What happened to the life of Karla Casós, the well-known ‘Peruvian Angelina Jolie’?

At the time he wrote and evoked: “I have already lived a decade motherless. My mother did not meet all of her grandchildren and she was often too sick to play with those she did meet. I think about how much her lives would have benefited from spending time with her, protected by her love and her grace. My mother battled the disease for a decade, and she made it into her 50s. My grandmother died at the age of 40. I hope that my choices allow me to live a little longer ”, she signed on that occasion.

#Angelina #Jolie #hope #choices #live #longer