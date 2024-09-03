Angela Jolie received the best reviews at the Venice Film Festival after the premiere of ‘Maria’, the film in which she plays the soprano Maria Callas. With the character that aims for a new nomination for the Oscars, she reviews the toxic environment that the artist lived in. “She is not someone who has allowed herself to be a victim. That is how she survived her life, her childhood, her mother’s cruelty, the press, by having that,” she told IndieWire.

Directed by Chilean Pablo Larraín, it portrays Maria Callas in her final days in Paris in 1977. The actress would return to the race for best actress and would try for her second Oscar (she won in 2000 for ‘Girl, Interrupted’).

Jolie avoided personal questions at a festival also attended by her ex-wife Brad Pitt, but spoke of the similarity to the harassment Callas suffered and the change over the years. “I’m 49. I feel like an older woman now and I embrace that. When I was younger, there were certain pieces of music and certain sounds that matched what I was feeling: I was falling in love, or I was curious about something, or whatever was going on. Opera is bigger. It’s bigger than what we allow ourselves to feel at any given moment.”