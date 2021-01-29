Forced to quarantine in Los Angeles with her six children, Angelina Jolie finds herself very madrassa but little shower in housework.

Like so many other people, the confinement makes her think of the fragility of preconceptions, of all those things that we take for granted until the moment of truth arrives. “I am aware of how lucky we are compared to so many others. Even with the frustrations of being locked up with teenagers who cannot do what they want and discovering, poor people, that I am a terrible cook, “she said in a conversation on Zoom that she had this week with her editor at the magazine Time, where she now collaborates writing columns about her work with refugees.

In addition to preparing to direct the biography of a famous war photographer, Don McCullin, Jolie seems to have discovered two very useful tools on a day-to-day basis: the importance of taking her children to the shopping mall to do some shopping to distract them, and the practicality of virtual conversations to continue your work remotely.

The other day he communicated through the screen with those who are in charge of a refugee camp in Cambodia and it seems that the conversation was more than productive. “When I could go in person, I would have had to transport myself in three boats and it would have taken me days at least days to get to the camp,” he marvels. She is an ambassador for the United Nations and until the pandemic she traveled to these inhospitable places very frequently. He remembers that when he began his solidarity work helping displaced people in the world, 20 years ago, they did not even have a telephone in the place.

Jolie and her children (AFP).

Virtuality is here to stay, he reflects, and not just for work. “It makes me happy to see that my children are playing video games with their friends from other parts of the world, I hear them speak in Korean and other languages, they are totally immersed in what happens in those countries ”. Quarantine, he believes, makes us “more aware of the needs of the other.”

Those who know her assure that she would like to be living somewhere where she can go unnoticed, but the choice of Los Angeles makes sense because the father of her children, biological and adopted, also lives in the city. It is not common to see Brad Pitt in public with his children on his visiting days but he maintains his connection. Until March there were only five boys who lived in the house with Angelina, Shiloh, twins Vivienne and Knox, Zahara and Pax. The eldest, Maddox, who was studying at the University in South Korea, returned to his maternal home when his classes were interrupted courtesy of Covid-19.

Closely followed by the paparazzi, the photos show Jolie and her children outings to their favorite stores, be it Target or The Grove. Angelina by the hand of Zahara going to buy gifts for her 16th birthday, in the first week of January. With the males entering a bookstore. Juices and ice cream in the hands. The typical activity of every teenager in this city, famous or not, the mall. He gives the impression that he has decided to capitulate and not resist when cameras are approached.

Crises, he thinks, are an excellent opportunity to see reality with different eyes. Either in the privacy of your home, full of hormones teenagers between 12 and 19 years old. Or in the reality of a world in which the displaced grow up. “A decade ago there were 40 million refugees, today there are 80 million and it goes from bad to worse with the advance of climate change.” The important thing, he advises, is that we realize that these people are not coming to invade us, but that they need help and want to return home. “It seems to me that I am speaking to my children now,” she challenges herself. But he clarifies that it is because of what he sees in them that he has so much faith in the sensitivity of the new generations.

Look also

