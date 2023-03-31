The paparazzi “pinched” the actress in the company of the man at the exit of a restaurant in Malibu

Angelina Jolie could have a new love. Seven years after her breakup with Brad Pitt, the paparazzi “pinched” the actress in the company of the billionaire environmentalist David Mayer de Rothschild leaving the Nobu restaurant in Malibu, after a lunch that apparently “lasted three hours”.

new love for angelina? — The two as they leave the restaurant only a few knowing smiles were exchangedno kiss nor much less no hugs or physical contactbut that agreement was enough to unleash gossip and the overseas press, so much so that it was speculated that what could have been a simple business meeting is actually proof of the actress’s new love story , after the end of love with Brad Pitt, has never partnered with anyone.

who is David Mayer De Rothschild — See also Before De Ketelaere: the top 10 of Belgians in Serie A David Meyer de Rothschild is the son of banker Sir Evelyn de Rothschild and his second wife, Victoria Lou Schott. The attractive billionaire and Angelina Jolie have a lot in common: he, 44, is in fact a man very committed to environmental protection. David Mayer de Rothschild attended expeditions to the Arctic Sea and Antarctica, and has also ventured into the rainforests of the Amazon and Ecuador. Not only that, in 2010 the scion of the banking family traveled aboard the Plastikia boat made of 12,500 plastic bottles that traveled 12,875 kilometers from San Francisco, California to Sydney, Australia, to raise awareness of ocean pollution problem. As for the sentimental status of Angelina Jolie’s alleged new flame, then, according to the New York Times in 2020 the billionaire turned out be married to actress Karina Deyko, with whom he lived in a dream villa in Venice, California. On the other hand, her current sentimental situation is almost unknown. See also Colombia vs Peru: the 12 Colombians who cannot receive a yellow card

dating The Weeknd — After the end of the marriage with Brad Pitt, some rumors have been circulating about a possible attendance of the actress with The Weeknd. Jolie and Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, real name of The Weeknd, have been “pecked” several times together, on their way to restaurants or concerts. Rumors had it that the singer had hidden hints of his relationship with the actress Changelings in the album Dawn FMfull of references to Angelina, such as the line “My new girl, she’s a movie star” in the song Here we go… Again.