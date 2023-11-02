American actress Angelina Joliedefender of several humanitarian causes, stated this Thursday that Loop is becoming a “mass grave” and accused world leaders of complicity for failing to act to impose a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas.

(You may be interested in: Impact that the conflict between Israel and Hamas could have on world markets)

“This is the deliberate bombing of a trapped population that has nowhere to flee. Gaza has been an open-air prison for almost two decades and is quickly becoming a mass grave“Jolie said in a message on Instagram.

Jolie highlighted that “entire families are being murdered” and 40% of the victims are children.

“As the world watches and with the active support of many governments, millions of Palestinian civilians (children, women, families) are being collectively punished and dehumanizedwhile they are deprived of food, medicine and humanitarian aid in contravention of international law,” he added.

The actress stressed that “by refusing to demand a humanitarian ceasefire and preventing the UN Security Council from imposing it on both sides, world leaders are complicit in these crimes.”

(Also: Rafah Crossing opens for the second day to evacuate foreigners and wounded from Gaza)

Behind the attack carried out by Hamas on October 7 in Israeli territoryí, which caused some 1,400 deaths, Israel declared war on the Islamic movement that controls Gaza and isolated that Palestinian enclave, where more than 9,000 people have already died due to Israeli military actions.

In August 2003, Jolie, who among other awards has an Oscar for best supporting actress (1999), was named Goodwill Ambassador of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), for their commitment and humanitarian work.

(See: Israel accuses Colombia and Chile of supporting Hamas terrorism after calling ambassadors)

As ambassador, she has visited more than 40 crisis areas, including Libya, Bosnia, Haiti, Congo, Syria and Iraq, and has especially denounced sexual violence against women in wars.

EFE