Angelina Jolie dropped the lawsuit against the FBI in which she demanded from the institution documents related to the closure of the case that investigated her ex-husband Brad Pitt for domestic violence, reported the American magazine People.

Jolie filed a motion to dismiss the case with prejudice on September 25 and, according to the US media Page Six, Both parties will be responsible for paying their legal fees.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were one of the most controversial couples in Hollywood. Photo:AFP

The actress of ‘Maleficent’ had requested in 2022 to be given documents that had been withheld for several years about an investigation that the FBI carried out in September 2016, regarding an alleged physical altercation by Pitt, that involved Joliealready your children on a private jet.

Jolie gave more details about the alleged incident in October 2022, as part of the Château Miraval lawsuit, ensuring that Pitt had “drowned one of the children and hit another in the face.”

The complaint filed by Jolie to the FBI under the Freedom of Information Act was considered a “strategic move” of the actress, according to sources Page Six, to obtain any damaging information from Pitt and be able to use it against the interpreter in his legal fight for custody of their children together.

The ex-couple coincided in the filming of ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’, which premiered in 2005, the same year Pitt separated from Jennifer Aniston. Their romance became known then, they married in 2014 and Their divorce was made official in 2019.

EFE AGENCY