Pax Pitt-Jolie is now out of danger. After a week in hospital, the 20-year-old son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has left the intensive care unit, where he had been admitted since last Monday, July 29. That day, the young man suffered an accident when, while riding his BMX through the streets of Los Angeles (California), he collided with a vehicle. He then had to be urgently hospitalized and, as has now been learned, he has spent all these days in the ICU. Although he has already left the hospital, he remains admitted to the hospital, where his mother, Angelina Jolie, constantly accompanies him.

The young man is out of danger, but he still has difficult days and a long rehabilitation ahead of him. The magazine Peoplewhich has had access to sources close to the family and the hospital (whose name has not been revealed), explains that the boy has suffered “a complex trauma, and now begins a long road of recovery and physical therapy.” The same source assures that both the young man and his mother “are deeply grateful for the quick action, which has saved his life, of the emergency services, and for the outstanding medical care he has received.”

More information

Angelina Jolie has been by her son’s side at all times, according to the source, and Pax has also received visits from his siblings. Nothing is known about his father, Brad Pitt, with whom he does not exactly have a good relationship. His were some very harsh words that he published in 2020 on his private Instagram profile, but which were leaked to the world, and where he said of the actor: “Time and time again you have shown that you are a terrible and despicable person. You have no consideration or empathy for your four young children, who tremble with fear in your presence. You will never understand the damage you have done to my family, because you are incapable of seeing it. You have made the lives of the people closest to me a constant hell. You can tell yourself and the world what you want, but the truth will come out one day.”

Pax’s accident took place last Monday, shortly after five in the afternoon, rush hour in the hellish traffic of Los Angeles, on a boulevard in the Los Feliz area, the northwest neighborhood of the city where he grew up with his parents and siblings and where his home has always been. The young man was riding a BMX-type bicycle without a helmet – something he usually does and which worries his relatives, as it was learned last week – when he collided from behind with another vehicle. At five twelve minutes the emergency vehicles were notified of the accident and rushed to the scene, where he was first treated by an ambulance, which then took him to the hospital. He had suffered blows to the hip and head, which made them fear a possible cerebral hemorrhage, according to the police. TMZwho also said that the blow was so strong that witnesses feared for their lives.

Angelina Jolie and her six children at a premiere in February 2019 in New York. From left, Knox, Angelina, Vivienne, Pax, Shiloh, Zahara and Maddox Jolie. Monica Schipper (Getty Images for Netflix)

The actress of Maleficent and tomb Raider The actress, who has been closely monitoring the health of her second-oldest son, born in Vietnam in 2003 and adopted by Jolie in 2007, has been keeping a close eye on the health of her son. The 49-year-old actress has been separated from Brad Pitt for eight years now, and her complicated divorce is largely based – according to what has been revealed by later documents – on the actor’s poor relationship with his children. They have, in fact, distanced themselves from him and, as they have grown older, have even given up their surname. Maddox, 22, is the eldest, and the one who confronted his father on a plane in an incident that was investigated by the FBI. Zahara, 19, is a university student, and when she presented herself to the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College in Atlanta last year, she did so under the name Zahara Marley Jolie. Their first biological daughter, Shiloh, 18, is awaiting a hearing this week to remove her father’s surname. The youngest, twins Knox and Vivienne, 16, also biological children of the former couple, are still minors. However, Vivienne, who has worked in a play in New York, appears in the scripts only as Jolie.