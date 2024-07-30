It was just a scare, but Monday afternoon was a difficult one for the Pitt-Jolie family. Pax, the son of the former couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, 20, had a minor traffic accident that resulted in him being admitted to hospital, but he is no longer in serious condition and, in principle, will soon be discharged.

On Monday, July 29, Pax Pitt-Jolie was riding his BMX bike down a boulevard in the Los Feliz neighborhood north of Los Angeles. It was in that area where he grew up, since his parents had their home there for years, and it is still common to see him there on his bike. Then, around five in the afternoon, rush hour for Los Angeles traffic, he had an accident with a car, as reported exclusively by the portal TMZ. On a busy street, he was riding his bike without a helmet when, as he approached a red light, he hit a car from behind.

More information

The call to the emergency services took place at 5:12 p.m., according to the report. PeopleWhen they arrived at the scene, the young man had a blow to the head and another to the hip, so they decided to hospitalize him in a nearby center. At first, the doctors feared that he had suffered a mild cerebral hemorrhage, but he seems to be stable and should be discharged this Tuesday.

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and their six children at Tokyo airport in 2011. Jun Sato (WireImage)

According to the American press, Angelina Jolie rushed to the medical centre to be with her son. At the moment, nothing is known about Brad Pitt, although he does not have a particularly fluid relationship with the boy or, in general, with the six young people. Pax is the second of Jolie and Pitt’s children and was adopted in Vietnam in 2007; the actors also have Maddox, 22; Zahara, 19; Shiloh, 18; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16. The couple announced their separation almost eight years ago, but their divorce has become complicated by legal, monetary and sentimental issues, such as a castle and vineyards they have in the south of France and over which they continue to battle in court. In these cross-suits they continue to bring dirty laundry to light; in one of the latest, Jolie accused Pitt of physically abusing her.

Since their separation, and after a serious incident on board a plane in September 2016 – just before they separated – was made public, which included shouting and mistreatment of the children and was investigated by the FBI, several of them are disowning Pitt and even removing his last name. It is unknown if Pax has done so, but through court documents from 2021 it is known that Maddox no longer uses Pitt. Zahara also introduced herself to her colleagues in the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College in Atlanta last year, stating: “My name is Zahara Marley Jolie.” Vivienne, the little girl next to Knox, only appears with the surname Jolie (not Pitt-Jolie) in the scripts of the play in which she has collaborated. And Shiloh, 18, has requested the change legally, in a hearing that will take place in early August.

Pax has been one of the most critical of his father. On Father’s Day 2020, harsh words posted on his Instagram profile — leaked despite being private — made it clear: “Time and time again you have proven that you are a terrible and despicable person. You have no consideration or empathy for your four young children, who tremble in fear in your presence. You will never understand the damage you have done to my family, because you are incapable of seeing it. You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You can tell yourself and the world what you want, but the truth will come out one day.”