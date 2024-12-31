Angelina Jolie (49 years old) and Brad Pitt (61 years old) reached an agreement in their divorce after eight legal battles, according to the ‘People’ magazine. «More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. “She and the children left all the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since then she has focused on finding peace and healing for her family,” reads a statement from James Simon, the actress’s lawyer.

This is just one part of a long process that began eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhaustedbut she is relieved that this part is over,” continues the document published in the magazine.

The media in question also revealed that, according to the lawyers, the divorce was signed this Monday, December 30. However, so far none of the lawyers have given any details of the agreement between the stars.

Angelina filed for divorce on September 19, 2016 for “irreconcilable differences”. After 12 years of marriage, 6 children and being one of the most beloved and stable couples in Hollywood, the actress’s request took more than one by surprise, especially with what began to come to light from that moment on. moment.









GTRES





Although the intention was to keep the situation private, years later the divorce suit was leaked in which Angelina accused Brad of having suffocated to one of his children, struck to another and even, pour alcohol in one of them during a heated argument on a private flight from France to California. Another of the legal disputes was the Château Miraval vineyard, of almost 500 hectares and valued at 164 million dollars.

Despite these facts, Jolie’s lawyer assures that “she does not speak ill of Pitt either in public or in private. “He has been striving to be a light after a dark time.” Meanwhile, the actor’s representative He did not want to give statements.

GTRES





So far, the documents have not been presented before the courts. Just as one judge dissolved their marriage in 2019, another has to give the green light for this agreement to be final. In addition, it is expected that with the approval it will be possible to know more details about it, such as the distribution of assets and custody of their six children, although most are already of legal age, with the exception of the twins Vivienne and Knox, who are 16 years old.

For their part, five of their six children have chosen drop the surname Pitt of your record. The first was Maddox (22 years old), who for some time has only used the last name Jolie in his daily life. After Sahara (19 years old) and Pax (20 years old) joined forces, the latter being the crudest with his father: «You have made the lives of the people closest to me a constant hell. You can tell yourself and the world what you want, but the truth will come to light one day,” he wrote on his social networks on Father’s Day in 2021.

Siloh (18 years old), biological daughter of the former couple, also chose to get rid of her father’s last name and finally, little Vivianne, who introduced herself to the acting world as Vivianne Jolie in the play ‘The Outsiders’, where she worked alongside her mother.