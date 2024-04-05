Jolie's lawyers presented documents in a motion to Los Angeles County Superior Court, saying Pitt had a history of physically abusing Jolie before the documented dispute on September 14, 2016 during a flight from Nice, France.

Jolie's legal team said in court documents: “Although Pitt's history of physically abusing Jolie began long before the family's September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles, this trip was the first time he directed physical abuse toward Jolie.” Children too.”

The British newspaper “Daily Mail” quoted a source close to Jolie as saying that Pitt refused to enter into counseling sessions regarding domestic violence, and ignored severe family problems by requesting partial custody of their six children.

Jolie's lawyers explained that “Pitt has not had a stable relationship with the children for years, and the children did not relate to him adequately.”

In the court filing, Jolie's lawyers said the Oscar-winning actor is required to address his abusive behavior, amid their efforts to obtain more information from the Department of Children and Family Services regarding Pitt's drug and alcohol safety and testing plan.

“Some of their children over the age of 14 sought to testify about their custody preferences, which they are entitled to do under Section 3042 of the Family Code, but Pitt objected to allowing that,” Jolie's legal team noted in court documents.

It is worth noting that the recent documents presented in court come as part of a legal battle over a French winery that the couple once shared ownership of.

Pitt had filed a lawsuit against Jolie and her former company in February 2022, in which he said that the actress’ sale of her share in September 2021 in the “Chateau Miraval” winery to an international beverage company was illegal because the couple agreed that neither of them would ever sell his share without the consent of the party. The other.