He is still in the hospital Angelika Hutter, unfortunately she is not yet ready to speak and tell what happened to her the day she overwhelmed her family and caused the death of three people. Counsel is now looking for old medical records.

The prosecutor who is handling the case, said that the accident did not happen for a voluntary gesturebut more likely for an inability to control anger by the 32-year-old.

It was the afternoon of July 6 when the whole family was strolling on the sidewalk in the municipality of Santo Stefano di Cadore. When suddenly the Audi driven by the woman, she has them hit from behind.

Grandmother Mariagrazia Zuin 65 years old and dad Marco Antonello aged 48, were thrown tens of meters. In fact, when the doctors arrived, there was nothing more they could do. Little Mattia, 2 years old, is deceased after transport to the hospital.

Angelika Hutter, from what a witness said she had a discussion with a local person a short time before. She in fact she had skidded off and when she ran over those people she was going at a speed of about 80 km/h.

In recent months she had found herself living in her car and inside the latter, the agents found a real dump.

In these hours the arrival of Angelika’s brother is expected, Martin Hutter, with the hope that it will help her to tell her side. Furthermore, her lawyer is looking for medical records of the woman’s past, which can help confirm her condition psychic.

Some neighbors of his home in Germany, told a heartbreaking episode which happened in October of last year.

She said that the Carabinieri had arrived at the house and when Angelika saw them, she took a mattress, put it in her Audi and drove away. From that moment she probably started her live in his car and wander around for all of Europe.