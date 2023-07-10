Home page World

An ambulance and the car of German Angelika H. after the accident in Santo Stefano di Cadore. © -/Vigili del fuoco/dpa

A woman from Bavaria is responsible for a terrible incident in Italy. After the death of three people, she faces many years in prison.

Santo Stefano di Cadore – The dramatic message did not reach Germany until Friday (July 7th). On Thursday afternoon, a deadly collision rocked the northern Italian town of Santo Stefano di Cadore, near the border with Austria.

The German vacationer Angelika H. (31) is said to have crashed into a group of pedestrians. The grandmother, the father and a two-year-old boy died. The two adults and the small child were fully caught and were thrown meters through the air, it is said. The mother suffered minor injuries. Grandfather was hospitalized with a heart attack. Since then, investigations into the cause of the accident have been ongoing. She faces charges in Italy for multiple killings on the road.

Angelika H. from Bavaria ran over three people on vacation in Italy – now she is even threatened with the maximum penalty

Italian media speculate that the 31-year-old could have gone into the family on purpose. The local police probably have a witness statement that the woman is said to have argued with an unknown person shortly before the accident, the Italian news agency reported ansa. The German then got into the borrowed Audi and sped away at high speed. In addition, there were no skid marks at the scene of the accident, the Italian newspaper reported Alto Adige.

If the intention is confirmed, the woman allegedly faces a life sentence. Italian criminal lawyer Michael Forer said loudly Bild.de: “The prerequisite for the offense of murder in road traffic is negligent behavior in violation of a provision of the road traffic regulations, which causes the death of one or more people.”

It also shows that Angelika H. was clearly too fast in a built-up area current videothat of the magazine Corriere delle Alpi has been published. Pictures from a surveillance camera installed in a workshop do not show the impact, but the accident car a few moments before the collision at just before 3:15 p.m. According to the magazine, the video is said to have been “taken one second before the accident” on Via Udine. Shortly thereafter, a loud bang is heard.

The recordings suggest that the car was traveling much too fast in the 50 km/h zone. According to the media, the woman could have driven up to 90 kilometers per hour.

German runs over family on vacation in Italy: video shows car “one second before the accident”

On Monday, the detention check for the 31-year-old woman from Lower Bavaria was pending. She has been in custody in a women’s prison in Venice since the weekend. Giuseppe Triolo, the woman’s public defender, reported according to “Corriere della Sera” that his client remembered nothing. In an interrogation there was loud South Tyrol News no sign of remorse from the driver.

The family from Mestre is also said to have been on vacation. She was walking around town. The investigators are apparently also tracking down whether Angelika H. was distracted, for example by a cell phone – the police checked the smartphone and the cell phone data of the 31-year-old, such as the “Corriere del Veneto” reported.

Grandpa speaks of “murder on the street”

“We have to work with empirical data,” prosecutor Paolo Luca told Corriere, adding: “At this point in time, it is pointless to make reconstructions that could prove misleading. I can say that we are not ruling anything out until we have put all the elements together.”

The grandfather had already commented on Friday. His daughter is desperate. “It was a murder on the street,” said the grandfather. “She took all my daughter’s family away from her.”

In view of the fatal incident, the authorities canceled a city festival planned for the weekend in the community as a sign of mourning. “It is an unbelievable tragedy,” said the regional parish priest, Don Giuseppe Simoni Corriere del Veneto.

Angelika H. now faces a long time in an Italian prison. The pre-trial detention can last up to two years, depending on whether there is a risk of escape or collusion SüdtirolNews. There is also the possibility of house arrest or other medical accommodation.