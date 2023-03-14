This 2023 will be key in the future of Club Atlético Boca Juniors, since there will be elections where a new president will be elected, a position currently held by Jorge Amor Ameal and who is vice president and main leader of the board of directors Juan roman riquelmewho is also the greatest idol in the history of the club for what he has done as a footballer.
The former president of the institution Daniel Angeliciwho was always on the opposite side of “Román”, took the opportunity to criticize the current management and point directly against him, in explosive statements that are already going around and making a lot of noise throughout the soccer country.
“Román believes his own lie, the one he has been telling the fan for many years. He says, he convinces himself and that is not a reality. He didn’t win the last election. Almost 50% of the partners did not vote for him in the last election, despite winning. Now does he believe that he has done a marvelous effort to get 95% to vote for him? You have to be more humble. Riquelme is an idol for everything he gave Boca but off the pitch he always left a lot to be desired”, opined the “Tano”, who continued with the idea.
“The most important thing is to have a coach who has 100% autonomy, something that is very difficult with the Football Council and with Riquelme”he took the opportunity to continue shooting, when he was asked about the technical direction of Hugo Ibarra.
“I am going to accompany the opposition candidate. With my vote or whatever they ask me”, he pointed out in dialogue with TN, disassociating himself from a possible candidacy to be president. “Macri will not be a candidate. Perhaps you are willing to accompany, perhaps on the list, to give your support. You have to see what he is going to do with his future as well. He is my friend, he is our reference and Boca gave him a lot of joy, so it would be great if he got involved with the club again,” he concluded.
