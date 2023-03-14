“#Roman he believes his own lie, the one he has been telling the fan for many years. He says, he convinces himself and that is not a reality. He didn’t win the last election. Almost 50% of the partners did not vote for him in the last election, despite winning (continue) pic.twitter.com/0cPPqKE2I4

– Boca Net (@bocanet12) March 14, 2023