Angelica worked as a bricklayer to raise his children, whom he will no longer see grow because he was murdered and buried in the place where she worked in a black construction site in the municipality of Chimalhuacan, in the State of Mexico.

The young woman’s husband reported that before the discovery of her body, he went to Angélica’s employer to ask about her, however, he said that he suspected that something was wrong, as he assured that he was nervous when he asked about Angelica.

Faced with the contradictions in which he incurred, authorities of the State of Mexico executed arrest warrants against the employer of the young bricklayer, and another against one of his assistants; while a third party involved is a fugitive from justice, according to reports. According to reports, Angélica María would have died of suffocation caused by a plastic bag on her head.

Justice for Angelica

In social networks, the case of Angélica has shocked and the same users in networks ask for justice for her murder. They ask for punishment for the murderers of the young mother, whom they say went out to work to give her children a better life. See also France tries thirteen members of a far-right group that planned to assassinate Macron

For his part, her husband, in the midst of pain, asks for justice for Angélica.