The long and painful battle of little Angelica Quattrociocchi ended with the most tragic of epilogues: the sad announcement

Unfortunately, the story and life of the little girl ended with the most tragic of epilogues Angelica Quattrociocchi, a 12-year-old girl who recently discovered she had a serious blood disease. Illness that took her away forever from the love of her family last Saturday. Her funeral will be held in Veroli, in the province of Frosinone, this afternoon, Monday 31 July.

This afternoon at the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital in Passoscuro (Rome) – Via Orosei, dear 12-year-old Angelica Quattrociocchi returned to the Angels. Her mother, father, grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins ​​and relatives all give a sad announcement.

Few and simple words chosen by the family of the child to give the sad announcement of such a painful, devastating loss.

Angelica’s struggle began a long time ago, when following illnesses her parents accompanied her on visits, discovering a very bitter truth. The diagnosis spoke of a bad one blood disease.

Illness for which the child had to undergo heavy carewhich although they have been painful, they have given a hope.

Unfortunately, however, the miracle was not accomplished and in the last period the conditions had worsened to the point of forcing Angelica to a recovery at the Roman children’s hospital.

This afternoon the funeral of Angelica Quattrociocchi

Church of Santa Francesca – Veroli

Saturday afternoon the little heart by Angelica Quattrociocchi, after so much suffering, it stopped forever.

In a short time the news spread throughout Verolithrowing into despair all those who knew and prayed with his family until the end.

THE funeralsas stated in the funeral announcement, will be celebrated this afternoon, Monday 31 July, in the parish church of Santa Francesca in Veroli.

Through a fundraiser they had been raised over 300 thousand euroswhich served to make the girl fly up to Houston, where he was able to receive the best care. Despite everything, the news came last Tuesday that her little heart stopped forever.