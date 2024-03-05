The drastic change in the image of Angelica Vale has not ceased to be the topic of conversation on social networks, since everyone is impressed by how quickly he gained several kilos weight and they applaud him for having done it in such a short time, in addition, they highlight that he looks up to twenty years younger today.

after losing more than twenty kilosand plan to download many more in the future, Angélica Vale has begun to be present at the best events in the world of entertainment, not only nationally, but also internationally, remaining more current than ever.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

Everyone who sees the new image of Angelica Vale After losing weight, they assure that she looks radiant, cheerful and spectacular with her new figure, which is why they fill her with compliments, but at the same time, with questions about how she did it effectively so quickly.

Angélica Vale has confessed that after having her second child she was stuck at a weight that she could not lose despite all her efforts, but everything changed when she made the decision to change her lifestyle for a healthier one.

Now the Mexican actress's daily life is based on exercising a lot and eating healthy, something she had tried before, but this time she does it constantly, which is why it has worked wonders for her, an effort that not just anyone can do. is willing to have.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp