Morgan responds to ravenge porn accusations on Instagram: “Tomorrow and every day after that you will have a piece to compose the total picture”

“Okay, fine, I’ll tell you the whole story, the truth of what happened. Are you ready?” Marco Castoldiin art Morganannounces on Instagram that he wants to share his version of the facts regarding the proceedings for alleged stalking of the singer-songwriter and former partner Angelica Schiatti.

“From today, if you want to know the real story that you now only know through the crap that has been published by Lucarellibut I’ll tell you something very different, I’ll let you into the truth – continues the artist – I’ll give you a preview, tomorrow and then every day you’ll have a piece to compose the total picture. Morgangel”.

Morgan in recent days he filed a complaint against the journalist Wild Lucarelli “for having constructed mass violence against the human being that I am,” as the musician reported on social media, adding: “I am not accused of revenge porn but today I am accused of this by a furious people who are calling for the stake. “Wild Lucarelli He has several convictions, unlike me who have none, and he will answer in court this time too for his incitement to hatred.”

And after the words of Morgan entrusted to social media, some clarifications also arrived from his lawyer regarding the media storm that broke out following Lucarelli’s article on the matter. In a press release, the lawyer Rossella Gallo that “with regard to the article published in the Fatto Quotidiano, taken up by various newspapers, as well as the press releases via social media, we believe it is our duty to provide the following clarifications. The criminal proceedings were initiated by a complaint filed more than 4 years ago by Mrs. Angelica Schiatti for alleged crimes of stalking and defamation: this proceeding was already known to the press which had already had the opportunity to talk about it. The alleged conduct, on which only the Judge will be able to pronounce, contested to Mr. Castoldi dates back to 2020-2021: these are therefore events dating back to 3-4 years ago”.