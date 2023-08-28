The last three months have been a nightmare for Judge Angélica Sánchez Hernández. After 25 years of her career, she never imagined that she would be arrested twice, that she would be in pretrial detention, and that almost a month later, she would be released. Her story is one so riddled with irregularities and inconsistencies that it calls into question the independence of the political and judicial power in the State of Veracruz and throughout Mexico. Sánchez Hernández speaks exclusively with EL PAÍS to tell what it was like to live through all that and she accuses Governor Cuitláhuac García and the State Prosecutor’s Office of a hunt against her that has nothing to do with her performance as a judge. “I am a victim of political persecution. If something were to happen to me or my family, there would be no more responsible than the governor of the state of Veracruz, the president of the Superior Court of Justice and the Secretary of Government, ”she says on the other end of the phone.

The Veracruz Prosecutor’s Office and the executive branch accuse Sánchez of crimes against public faith and influence peddling, but also of crimes against health and of shooting several agents of the Ministry of Public Security. The judge defends herself against these accusations and reiterates that she always carried out her work with the utmost diligence and adherence to the law. “I’m afraid that the Prosecutor’s Office is forging another arrest warrant against me,” she says, acknowledging that she is afraid to go out. Investigations against her are still open. “The day I left my house alone I was afraid. My children and I feel persecuted, harassed… with the paranoia that they might do something to me again,” she says.

If this were to happen, it would be the third arrest against Judge Sánchez in less than three months by the authorities. The first was in June of this year. That night the judge was circulating through Xalapa, the state capital, when the police stopped her. Several agents forced him to get out of her car and get into a patrol car. “They took me to the San José barracks, they held me incommunicado for five hours, they planted a weapon on me and they put drugs in my bag,” says the togada. “I had never handled a weapon (…) one of the policemen put his finger in mine and forced me to pull the trigger.”

In that first complaint, the Prosecutor’s Office accused her of shooting at the agents of the Citizen Security Secretariat, also of a crime against public health for the envelope with white powder that they supposedly found in the bag. “It is such an absurd and implausible story that they have no longer continued with that folder, but they do not give me access to it either,” denounces the judge. “I am a 57-year-old woman, small in size and, to be honest, I do not consider myself physically fit or in a condition to get out of my vehicle and do what they say I did.” Sánchez has also denounced psychological torture during those hours that she was detained and incommunicado.

Angélica Sánchez, after her arrest in Coatepec (Veracruz), on June 16. Yerania Rolón Rolón (Dark Room)

Two weeks later, on June 16, the Prosecutor’s Office charged the judge again. This time in a hotel in Mexico City in a joint operation with the capital’s Prosecutor’s Office and the National Guard. Several agents from the Veracruz Prosecutor’s Office, dressed in civilian clothes, fell on her, handcuffed her and put her in an unidentified van with plates from the State of Mexico. “I did think they could disappear me. Terror seized me, ”she recalls. Angélica’s daughter tried to avoid arrest. “They are taking my mom!” she said between screams, while Sánchez was pushed out of the hotel.

The images broadcast on social networks surprised Mexican society, especially after learning that the judge had an injunction that protected her from any possible arrest. The day before she attended an event of the Mexican Bar Association in the Senate, both she and her defense reiterate that her intention was never to flee from justice, she requested protection to travel to the capital. “I showed them the suspension that she had, she carried it in her backpack but not even like that. With everything and suspension they took me ”, she points out. “They only told me: ‘We have an arrest warrant against you’ and they didn’t show it to me until she was inside the truck.”

Sánchez was transferred first to the anti-kidnapping Prosecutor’s Office in the capital and then to the Pacho Viejo prison in Veracruz. Once there, a judge ordered her justified preventive detention, despite the suspension she had been counting on. For almost a month she was locked up. First in prison and then in house arrest with two policemen watching her door. “It was very disappointing to see how a judge can be easily influenced by lies, but inside prison all the people treated me well, contrary to what many might think,” she says during the interview.

He says that jail helped him to see the administration of justice in Mexico from another angle. “Many prisoners approached me and told me about their problems. I realized that there are many people locked up unfairly. They told me: ‘If they tried to set something up for you as a judge, imagine that we are humble people,’ ”she recalls. “Being deprived of liberty helped me to become aware of the people who are in there.”

He also denounces that the Prosecutor’s Office entered his house without being notified and took his safe, while he was in prison. They have not yet returned her car, a 2018 Toyota Corolla that was seized in June. “They have the keys to my house and my car, I don’t know why,” she says. There is a third investigation folder from the Prosecutor’s Office against the judge, although she denounces that neither she nor her legal advisors have been able to see it. “I understand that it is due to bribery, but since I do not have access to the folders, they are only my assumptions and those of my lawyers.”

On August 10, a federal judge agreed with Angélica Sánchez and ordered her release. The decision invalidated the actions carried out since her arrest in Mexico City, the link to the process and the precautionary measures of preventive detention until the amparo trial promoted by Sánchez’s defense is resolved. Despite this, the judge could be summoned at any time to a new hearing where there is a risk that she will be linked to the process again. The causes for crimes against public faith and influence peddling are still open. The State Attorney, Verónica Hernández Giadans, has indicated that she will fight the resolution of the federal judge who ordered the release “until the facts that probably constitute crimes are clarified” since the resolution does not affect the criminal process.

The political power of Veracruz accuses the judge of having ties to crime, of protecting an alleged criminal named Itiel Palacios, alias The Compa Beach, and of having collected three million pesos to free Palacios from the murder of two people in 2018. The judge denies this version. “I dictated the link to the process of Itiel Palacios. It was a very heavy hearing that lasted more than 15 hours,” says Sánchez. However, Palacios’ defense defended itself due to various inconsistencies in the investigation and managed to delay the trial. “The autopsies of the corpses were provided, which were not such because they never opened the bodies to examine them in depth. On the other hand, this person had only been pointed out by a witness who died before the hearing. Taking into consideration that the events were supposedly in a rooster arena, they could have compiled more testimonies. Those were the only two pieces of evidence”, explains the judge. One year after the amparo, Sánchez decided not to exercise criminal action because without more evidence it was not possible to prove Palacios’ guilt. “I issued the resolution in compliance with an amparo,” she repeats over and over again.

The events aroused the anger of the governor himself who accused the judge of having ties to the defendant. “I have requested that the alleged bribery of three million pesos to a judge in this case be investigated. I have indications that it did happen,” Garcia said at a press conference in August of last year. “Both Governor Cuitláhuac García and the President of the Republic were given very partial information, alleging everything against me,” replies the judge, who says that she filed a complaint about the poor quality of the investigation. “I denounced all the omissions in which the elements of the Prosecutor’s Office that made up the folder had incurred because there were irremediable omissions and I notified the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office against these elements of the Prosecutor’s Office, but nobody has said anything about that.”

Angélica Sánchez denounces that she has been removed from office in a subtle way. When she finished her contract, which she renewed every three months, they told her that she should no longer show up for work, something that clashes with the sanctioning procedure that is still open and that until it is finished obliges the Judiciary to pay her salary. . “They violated the suspension and stopped paying me,” she says. But not only that, the judge adds the moral damage and the discredit that they have caused. “They have damaged my reputation, after 25 years of an impeccable judicial career,” she laments, cornered and unable to return to her position in the Cosamaloapan courts.

Angélica Sánchez, judge of Cosamaloapan, Veracruz, in a photograph of her social networks.

The judge points out that many of her colleagues live in a situation similar to hers, but that they prefer to remain silent out of fear, as the local press has published. “After what happened with me they were called to be intimidated. They are being coerced into not ordering the release of anyone. Many remain silent out of fear and to keep their jobs,” says Sánchez.

Hand in hand with her lawyers, she has decided to escalate her complaint to federal and international instances and has knocked on the doors of the UN and the IACHR. “In the State of Veracruz it is not feasible for justice to be delivered because there is no respect for the division of powers. The Judiciary is under the orders of the Executive branch”, he assures and adds: “The rule of law does not interest them”. Along the way there is a long list of accusations and confrontations between the Veracruz Prosecutor’s Office, the judge’s defense and the governor himself in another case that has set off alarm bells about the use of state justice for political purposes, as happened with the case of former mayor José Manuel del Río Virgen. The last chapter of this story is not yet written.

